Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.55 and last traded at C$15.39. 197,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 382,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.84. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.41%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

