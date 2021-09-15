OSRAM Licht (ETR:OSR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.13

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (ETR:OSR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €53.13 ($62.51) and traded as high as €53.50 ($62.94). OSRAM Licht shares last traded at €53.30 ($62.71), with a volume of 8,200 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of €53.13 and a 200-day moving average of €52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About OSRAM Licht (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

