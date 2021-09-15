Ouroboros 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,161.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded flat against the dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $3,129.67 and $2,161.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00076456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00126773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00178757 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.47 or 0.07384343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,174.12 or 1.00080812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.81 or 0.00899152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

