Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.