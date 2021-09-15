Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.25 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $8.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 84.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OC opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

