OWNDATA (OWN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $466,237.26 and approximately $5.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.92 or 0.00767347 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001521 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $595.58 or 0.01238788 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

