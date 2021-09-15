Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $158,232.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001314 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $35.10 million and $158,232.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,248.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,664.36 or 0.07594819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.99 or 0.00395854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $644.63 or 0.01336069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00122101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00554572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.97 or 0.00561621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00327128 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,358,184 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.