Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Short Interest Update

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 504.3% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTR opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTR. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

