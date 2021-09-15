Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53.

