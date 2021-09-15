PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce sales of $315.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.60 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $289.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

PACW stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,168,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 272,718 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 110,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

