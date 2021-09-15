PAID Network Price Down 6.1% This Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001579 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $62.32 million and approximately $991,783.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00074575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00124638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00187167 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.32 or 0.07372177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.14 or 0.99821766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.24 or 0.00892737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002829 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

