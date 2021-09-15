PancakeSwap Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.96 billion and approximately $413.09 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for $22.38 or 0.00046575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00066416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00146092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.72 or 0.00846439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 221,615,879 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

