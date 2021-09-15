Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Panda Yield has a market cap of $45,337.36 and $2,621.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00149522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.97 or 0.00805647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

