Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PANDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $35.03.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.