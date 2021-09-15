Pangolin 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.33 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $48.55 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00075426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00126496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00176854 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.58 or 0.07302404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,879.20 or 0.99594157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.98 or 0.00883997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

