Panmure Gordon Upgrades Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to “Hold”

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. AlphaValue downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

