PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Up 9%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.07. Approximately 58,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 281,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

