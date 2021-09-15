Parachute (PAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $216,110.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $216,110.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 143.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 104.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,976,692 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.