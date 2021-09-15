Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 543.75 ($7.10) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 551.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 509.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 578 ($7.55).

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

