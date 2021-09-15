Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after buying an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $285.71 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.62. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

