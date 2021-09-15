Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter worth $84,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $731.95 million, a PE ratio of 132.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

