Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Trading 6.9% Higher

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.45. 3,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 377,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $612.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 12.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $86,697,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

