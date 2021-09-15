PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Trading 66.4% Higher

Shares of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) traded up 66.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 million, a PE ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 0.11.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

