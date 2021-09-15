Patientory Market Cap Hits $1.20 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $210.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00149798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00811179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046942 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.