PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 56.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $16,025.20 and $20.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAXEX has traded 57.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00905062 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

