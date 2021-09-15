PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $97,005.45 and $325.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00147693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00845002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046710 BTC.

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

