Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $987.99 million. Paychex posted sales of $932.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.51. Paychex has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

