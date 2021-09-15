Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,534 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $22,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,773,000 after purchasing an additional 266,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 40.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,415 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.08 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

