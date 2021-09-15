PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.73. The company had a trading volume of 170,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

