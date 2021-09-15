Paytomat Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Paytomat has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $19,540.82 and approximately $3.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00077175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00124409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00182232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,528.21 or 0.99891819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.42 or 0.07157290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.14 or 0.00868301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

