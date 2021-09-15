PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Short Interest Update

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 418.2% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PB Bankshares stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44. PB Bankshares has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.54.

Get PB Bankshares alerts:

PB Bankshares Company Profile

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for PB Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.