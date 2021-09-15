PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Short Interest Update

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 418.2% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PB Bankshares stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44. PB Bankshares has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.54.
PB Bankshares Company Profile
