PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Down 2.3%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) shares traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. 469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 7.74%.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

