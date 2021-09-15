PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.38 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $261.59 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 946,686,737 coins and its circulating supply is 665,401,824 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

