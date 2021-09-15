PegNet (PEG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $141.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 86.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $240,342.63 and $141.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PegNet has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00075173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00122438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00178600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.24 or 0.07145253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,859.21 or 0.99430877 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00861578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002831 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

