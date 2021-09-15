Pendle Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001403 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $31.76 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00076260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00126799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00178240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.96 or 0.07255630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,078.75 or 1.00214286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.99 or 0.00871258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.