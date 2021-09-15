Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Sells $1,198,854.00 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. 5,568,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,195. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.