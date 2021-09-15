Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Sells $1,198,854.00 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. 5,568,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,195. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
