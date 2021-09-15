Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 425,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $812.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

