Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $4,066,090.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.88. 206,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,963. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth $9,254,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 14.9% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 13.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Penumbra by 6.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Penumbra by 65.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

