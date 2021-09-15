Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.00.

Several research firms have commented on PEN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,428. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Penumbra by 100,512.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Penumbra by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Penumbra by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 133,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after buying an additional 59,408 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.88. The stock had a trading volume of 206,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.46. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 671.81, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.