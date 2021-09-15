Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of PEN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.88. 206,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,963. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 671.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,428. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 610.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 100,512.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 49.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 79.9% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 133,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 59,408 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

