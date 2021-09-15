Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Peony has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $21,259.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056889 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000509 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 144.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 105.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 26,158,425 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

