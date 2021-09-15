PEPS Coin Market Cap Hits $1.85 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $2,478.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00138137 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,132,520 coins and its circulating supply is 61,355,052 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.