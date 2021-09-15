Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in August

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of ILPMY stock remained flat at $$1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Permanent TSB Group has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.96.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
