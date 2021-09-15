Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,080.00

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $22,080.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be bought for about $1,814.60 or 0.03763630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

