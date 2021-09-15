PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Trading Down 5.4%

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.97. Approximately 12,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 401,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $764.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

