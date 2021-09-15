Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.55. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of £169.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
