Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.55. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of £169.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.