Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $103.74

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.74 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.34). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 103.10 ($1.35), with a volume of 662,977 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.72.

In related news, insider Matthias Bichsel purchased 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £4,990.92 ($6,520.67).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

