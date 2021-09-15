Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0328 per share. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

