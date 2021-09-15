Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.16.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.83. 888,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,920. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$2.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$29,906.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at C$96,310.05. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 313,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,288,601.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,900 and have sold 117,921 shares valued at $842,126.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

