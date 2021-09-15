Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $174.16

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €174.16 ($204.89) and traded as high as €184.00 ($216.47). Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology shares last traded at €183.00 ($215.29), with a volume of 1,842 shares.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €142.63 ($167.79).

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €174.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €165.51.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

